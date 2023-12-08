A leader of the Catholic Church in Palawan has expressed solidarity and support for the planned Christmas Convoy set to sail in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) to deliver Christmas gifts to Filipino troops stationed on various islands in Kalayaan town.

Bishop Broderick Pabillo, the Vicar Apostolic of Taytay, which covers northern Palawan, has announced his support for the convoy. It is scheduled to depart from San Fernando Port in El Nido town and set sail for the WPS on Sunday, December 10.

In a statement released last Tuesday by the Apostolic Vicariate of Taytay, Pabillo commended the initiative. He noted that the convoy, organized by civic-minded and patriotic Filipinos, coincides with International Human Rights Day, making it especially commendable.

“It is a peaceful way to support our military officers and our fisherfolks as they defend our territorial waters. The convoy will bring gifts and good cheers to themvas a way of showing support for them,” Pabillo said

“It is a peaceful activity within our own territorial waters. I thank all the people who supported this initiative by sending them their gifts. May this activity bring good cheers to all,” he added.

The Christmas convoy is being organized by Civil Society Organizations with the aim of expressing opposition to the aggressions and harassments being made by China against Filipino fishermen as well as the rotation and resupply missions to BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal.

The three-day voyage features at least 40 vessels that will ferry around 100 individuals to Lawak and Patag Islands in WPS.