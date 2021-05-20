Palawan, PPC now a national priority in vaccine rollout

Puerto Princesa and the rest of Palawan will be designated by the National Inter Agency Task Force (NIATF) as a priority in its ongoing vaccination rollout, in view of the continuing surge of cases in the city and some parts of the province.

Vaccine czar Vince Dizon, who joined contact tracing czar Benjamin Magalong, in a visit to Puerto Princesa City Thursday (May 20), said that even as the supply of vaccines remains limited, Palawan will be prioritized. He added that this is also the view of IATF head Carlos Galvez.

“Sabi nga ni Secretary Charlie (Galvez), ang mga bakuna natin, dahil nga limitado, talagang ipa-prioritize natin sa mga area na tumataas ang kaso. So, definitely magkakaroon ng priority ang Palawan lalo na ang Puerto Princesa dahil nga tumataas ang kaso at kailangan nating i-ensure na mabukanahan natin lahat ng healthcare workers. Ikalawa, lahat ng mga vulnerable,” Dizon said.

Dizon said that Puerto Princesa and Palawan will definitely be on the priority list of the national government’s allocated vaccines, particularly those arriving from the World Health Organization (WHO) COVAX facility.

Local officials in both the city and the province have mostly relied on the shipment of vaccines from the national government because of delays in orders from the pharmaceutical companies.

He did not explain however the specific decisions that will be made by the IATF to fast track the vaccination rollout in the province.

This developed as the World Health Organization (WHO) donated two bio-freezers to Palawan to boost the cold-chain storage capability of the province.

“Nabigyan din tayo ng dalawang malaking bio-freezer ng WHO which can store 100,000 to 150,000 vials of vaccines. So ready at may kakayanan tayo for cold storage,” said Provincial Health Office chief Erika Faye Labrador.

Meanwhile, Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong urged Puerto Princesa City to improve its contact tracing, in order to effectively address the spike cases.

Magalong noted during the presser that both Palawan and Puerto Princesa are severely lagging in terms of contact tracing, particularly because of an overwhelmed healthcare system. However, he added that it is crucial that the local government units (LGUs) still do contact tracing if they want to stop the ongoing surge of COVID-19.

“You are not contact tracing, you are only isolating. Wala nang one mile, or extra mile. Siguro dahil you have a surge, nao-overwhelm yung mga healthcare workers ninyo. We checked the data, bakit zero yung close contact? Nagkaroon pala ng contact tracing pero hindi properly documented,” he said.

On Thursday evening, the City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (CESU), in its daily bulletin, reported only one new antigen-positive individual. This, however, was not detailed as included among the over 400 first and second generation close contacts of the COVID-19 positive patients.

Top officials of the national Inter-agency Task Force held a meeting with key officials of the Palawan provincial and city governments on Thursday to discuss the current COVID-19 situation in both areas. A Zoom press conference was then held soon after the meeting.

The officials included testing czar Vince Dizon, contact tracing czar and Baguio City mayor Benjamin Magalong, Department of Health (DOH) undersecretary Dr. Teodoro Herbosa, and DOH regional director Mario Baquilod. NIATF chief implementer Carlito Galvez, Jr. did not attend the meeting despite an earlier commitment to visit Palawan.

“They have to use technology to amplify their contact tracing. Please update your CIF (case investigation form) database. Kasi as of April 28, ang contact tracing efficiency ng MIMAROPA, bumagsak na kayo ng 1 is to 3. Kapag sinabing 1 is to 3, ibig sabihin household lang ang kino-contact trace ninyo,” he added.

As of May 19 official tallies, Puerto Princesa has a total of 571 active cases and 33 deaths, while Palawan 453 active cases and 15 deaths.

MECQ back on the table

A Palawan News source revealed that NIATF officials recommended to Puerto Princesa City official, mainly mayor Lucilo Bayron who was at the meeting, to place urban barangays under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ).

Magalong also hinted at recommending even tighter restrictions during the meeting.

“We will restrict mobility for a few weeks, and then increase testing. Kailangan itaas ng local government ang kanilang contact tracing,” said Magalong.

Key officials in the city have yet to comment on the recommendation.

Previously, local IATF spokesperson Atty. Norman Yap stated that moving to a higher classification of quarantine is no longer viable for Puerto Princesa City. City Incident Management Team (IMT) chief Dr. Dean Palanca also stated in previous live briefings that MECQ is also highly unlikely.

Accreditation of testing labs underway

Palawan remains crippled in terms of testing because the only accredited testing centers are the Culion Sanitarium General Hospital (CSGH) and the Ospital ng Palawan (ONP). Last week, the ONP laboratory had to close down to undergo repairs, and no new tests were conducted for nearly five days. To boost confirmatory testing, the Palawan provincial government built a molecular laboratory in Barangay Irawan, while the city government recently finished construction in their molecular laboratory in Barangay Sta. Monica.

Dizon stated that the Irawan laboratory will complete accreditation requirements by next week. However, the city molecular laboratory is still waiting for additional machinery and accreditation.

“By next week, accredited na ‘yong mga labs. Malamang mauuna muna ang province, dahil konti na lang ang requirements na kailangan nila. By next week at least accredited na at least yung Palawan lab, then sunod ‘yong Puerto Princesa,” said Dizon.

Identifying new variants not easy

When asked if there is a way to determine if there is a new COVID-19 strain in Palawan, DOH undersecretary Herbosa explained that it is not that simple to determine new variants in test samples taken from COVID-positive patients. However, he added that he will assist in Palawan’s request to test several samples to determine if a new variant is causing a more deadly and infectious surge of the virus.

“We actually do random samples kasi we cannot do all the positive tests, like 5,000 positive tests, to run a sample of around 36 or 32. The Philippine Genome Center pays about P3-million per run of a full genome sequence. And may delay. It takes a week bago lumabas ang result kasi it takes mga 24 to 48 hours to do a full genome sequencing of a full set of samples,” said Herbosa.

Testing czar Dizon also said that some Palawan test samples have already been sent to the country’s genome center in UP Diliman. (With reports from Patricia Laririt, Celeste Anna R. Formoso, and Romar Miranda)

