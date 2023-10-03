Local scouts getting training from local police. (Photo from PPO)

The Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPO) and Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO) conducted a 3-Day Patrol Leaders and Crew Leaders Training Course for local scouts from September 29 to October 1.

Among the activities during the training were an obstacle course, a lecture on Anti-Child Trafficking in relation to R.A. 9208, as amended by R.A. 10364, and an anti-illegal drug lecture on the Department of the Interior and Local Government’s (DILG) Buhay Ingatan, Droga’y Ayawan (BIDA) program.

BSP Palawan officer-in-charge Ronnie Caralipio lauded the PNP’s participation in training the local scouts, emphasizing the significance of the training as a stepping stone toward enhancing leadership skills.

“Let the training be a stepping stone in attaining higher leadership skills. He further urged the young scouts to continue learning and acquire new sets of skills as their leadership weapons,” he said.

