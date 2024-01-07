Several days after the New Year, three wanted individuals have been arrested by two municipal police stations in Palawan, including the second most wanted at the provincial level facing a murder charge.

Alias Benjie, a 21-year-old fisherman and the second most wanted individual at the provincial level, was apprehended in Barangay Poblacion, Taytay, on January 4, facing charges of murder.

The warrant was issued on December 6, 2023, by Judge Paul Jagmis Jr. of Branch 95 of the 4th Judicial Region of the Regional Trial Court (RTC).

The next arrest, on January 5, 2024, was of Alias Urak, 18, in Brgy. Poblacion, Narra, for robbery based on Article 293 of the Revised Penal Code.

The warrant for his arrest was issued on December 19, 2023, by Judge Arlene Guillen of Branch 13-Family Court, 4th Judicial Region, RTC. A bail of ₱72,000 was recommended for Urak’s temporary release.

On the same day, Alias Agila, 18, was also arrested in Brgy. Poblacion, Narra, following a warrant issued by Guillen for robbery. A bail of ₱752,000 was also recommended for his temporary release.

The three arrested individuals are currently in the custody of the municipal police stations.