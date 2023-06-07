The 4th Platoon of the 2nd Palawan Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC) participated in a Tree Planting Activity and Bayanihan held in Sitio Mayaod, Barangay Teniguiban, El Nido, Palawan.

According to a Facebook post from the 2nd Palawan PMFC, the activity seeks to promote environmental conservation despite the challenges brought by the pandemic and the recent typhoons.

The event was also attended by members of the El Nido Municipal Police Station, United Force Multiplier Highway Patrol Group, Kabataan Kontra Droga at Terorismo (KKDAT), Barangay Officials, students, and teachers from Mayaod Elementary School in Barangay Teniguiban, El Nido, Palawan.

The 2nd Palawan PMFC expressed their gratitude for the strengthened collaboration and cooperation among residents and other agencies in recognizing the importance of tree planting and nurturing them for the benefit of future generations.

