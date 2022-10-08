The Palawan Provincial Police Office (PPO) has waged an intensified manhunt operation against the suspects in the robbery case in Quezon town in Southern Palawan.

In an update released by the PPO on Thursday, October 6, the local police reported that the adjacent police stations of Quezon, Rizal, and Narra were instructed to conduct intensified drag net operations and relentless 24-hour checkpoints at all the entry and exit points within their municipal jurisdiction based on the orders of PPO director P/Col. Adonis Guzman.

Bataraza and Brooke’s Point police stations were also tasked with conducting mobile patrols with the help of the 1st Palawan Provincial Mobile Force Company (1st PPMFC).

The PPO has also deployed the intelligence operatives of the Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU) and Provincial Investigation and Detection Managent Unit (PIDMU) to conduct manhunts and follow-up operations for the identification and possible arrest of the suspects.

Earlier, one of the suspects, Dandy “Gulgol”Agang, who was identified by the victims, was able to escape from the operatives.

Another suspect, 38-year old Kimson Dalasa, positively identified by one of the witnesses, was apprehended on Wednesday, October 5.

The PPO revealed that a robbery with attempted homicide case against Dalasa, Agang, and 8 John Does is now being prepared by the investigator on-case for filing of the case before the Office of the Provincial Prosecutor of Palawan through inquest proceedings.

About Post Author