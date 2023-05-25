The Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO), Palawan Provincial Police Office (PPO), and the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 1st Maneuver Company on Monday held a 5-day comprehensive seminar on disaster preparedness, search, rescue, and retrieval operations.

The seminar held at the Camp Higinio A. Mendoza Sr. in Brgy. Tiniguiban, aims to equip police personnel with the necessary skills and knowledge to effectively respond to natural calamities and emergency situations.

The seminar covered topics including disaster risk assessment, emergency response planning, search and rescue techniques, and efficient retrieval operations. The training program encompassed both theoretical lectures and practical exercises, ensuring participants gained hands-on experience in dealing with various disaster scenarios.

The sessions also focused on fostering teamwork, coordination, and quick decision-making in high-pressure situations, crucial elements in managing and mitigating the impact of disasters.

