The Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPPO) has issued a warning to the public not to entertain calls from the number 0956 236 2634, as it is being used by someone impersonating Colonel Carlito Narag Jr. to commit scams.

“Tumatawag ang phone number na ito, nagpapanggap at nagpapakilala bilang provincial director. Pabatid po sa ating lahat, scammer ito at huwag kayong aayon sa kanyang mga naisin. Ginagawa na natin ang mga karapat dapat na hakbang upang matukoy at makilala ang taong ito,” said Police Major Ric Ramos, the information officer of the PPPO.

“Ito ay hinggil sa insidente ng panloloko o panggagantso na nakarating sa atin na ginagamit ang pangalan ng ating provincial director,” he added.

Ramos stated that the individual, using the specified number, calls and introduces himself as Narag.

He requests for critical information, often targeting well-known individuals or those holding positions of authority, and then proceed to call, intimidate, and demand money from them.

“Nais naming ipaalam sa publiko ang ganitong modus operandi upang magbigay babala na huwag basta basta magbibigay ng impormasyon sa sinuman at upang maiwasan ang karagdagang biktima ng panlilinlang,” he said.

They urge the public to report any related information to the nearest police station to help identify and apprehend the individual(s) involved, ensuring they are held accountable under the law.