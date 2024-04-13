A 19-year-old male was arrested in Barangay New Agutaya, San Vicente town, in northern Palawan, in the early hours of April 13, allegedly for illegal logging.

According to a police report shared by Police Major Ric Ramos of the Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPPO) this Saturday morning, the male individual, identified as alias Jojo, is also a resident of New Agutaya.

Alias Jojo was apprehended around 4 a.m. after personnel from the San Vicente Municipal Police Station conducted an operation in Sitio Landing in the same barangay.

The recovered items consist of two pieces of Palo Maria fresh-cut lumber, measuring 4x6x35 with an estimated scale of approximately 140 board feet and valued at ₱9,100; six pieces of Apitong fresh-cut lumber measuring 2x3x20 with an estimated scale of approximately 60 board feet and valued at ₱3,300; and one blue Euro model motorcycle with a sidecar (topdown) used by the violator.

The apprehended violator and confiscated items are currently under the custody of San Vicente MPS for documentation and proper disposition.

He will be charged for violating Presidential Decree 705, or the Revised Forestry Code of the Philippines.