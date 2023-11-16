The Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPO) successfully recovered four types of illegal firearms as part of its Oplan Katok initiative, running from November 1 to 14.

On November 8, a Norinco 9mm caliber pistol was voluntarily surrendered in Taytay.

Another .38 caliber revolver was voluntarily surrendered in Linapacan.

In Brgy. San Jose, Coron, a resident voluntarily surrendered an airgun on November 9.

On Tuesday, November 14, a Brooke’s Point resident voluntarily surrendered a .45 caliber pistol, which was without a magazine and ammunition.

All the recovered firearms and ammunition are currently in the safekeeping of their respective Municipal Police Stations.

The Palawan Provincial Police Office urges public participation in Oplan Katok, aiding in the promotion of peace and public safety across Palawan.