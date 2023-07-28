The Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPO) recognized the contributions of their ranks and partners in community service through the “Serbisyo Nagkakaisa Para sa Ligtas at Maunlad na Pamayanan” awards held Thursday, July 27, at the PPO Multi-Purpose Hall, Camp Higinio A. Mendoza Sr., Brgy. Tiniguiban, Puerto Princesa City.

During the event, PPO acknowledged the dedication and strong partnership of esteemed community partners, including Peace and Order Program director retired PolicCol. Gabriel C. Lopez, Edward Eliseff Chase Jr., Color’s Trading Hardware and Construction Supply’s Daniel G. Magbanua, Loyd Policarpio, Control and Collection Officer Joseph Refuerzo, representing Stephen Tan, Kiwanis Club of Youth Professional President Jocy Bergonia and NAPOLCOM Provincial Officer Atty. Denise Fidel-Pampo, .

Awards were also given to Roxas Municipal Police Station as the “Outstanding Municipal Police Station of the Year” in the Mainland Category, while the Dumaran Municipal Police Station was recognized as the “Outstanding Municipal Police Station of the Year” in the Island Category.

The 2nd Palawan Provincial Mobile Force Company Forcer was also awarded as the “Outstanding Police Community Affairs and Development (PCAD) Unit” of the Year.

Among the awarded police officers were: