- Advertisement by Google -

Six “most wanted” and 24 other wanted individuals were arrested during a two-day province-wide man-hunt operation conducted by Palawan Provincial Police Office (PPPO) on September 3-4.

This was part of the 2nd wave of ‘One-Time, Big-Time’ (OTBT) police operations against wanted persons in the province.

On September 4, the following persons were arrested:

Wanted person Jayson Bornales, 29 years old, resident of Brgy. Poblacion 4, Coron, Palawan was arrested for the crime of Theft (RPC ART. 308), in Rosario St., Brgy Pob. 4 Coron, Palawan. Wanted person Rico Lajallab Dela Cruz, 41 years old, resident of Brgy. Maglalambay, Busuanga, Palawan was arrested for Violation of R.A 10654 (For Service of Sentence) in Brgy, Sto. Niño, Busuanga, Palawan. Most wanted person (Rank No. 4, Municipal Level) Wilson Cabullo Dandoy a.k.a. Asher Nok-Nok, 39 years old, resident of Purok. Bagong Pag-Asa. Brgy. Antipuluan, Narra, Palawan was arrested for the crime of Murder (RPC ART.248), in Barangay Antipuluan, Narra, Palawan. Most wanted person (Rank No. 3, Municipal Level) Phebert Campos Tanaya, 21 years old, resident of Brgy. Bato-Bato, Narra, Palawan was arrested for the crime of Homicide, in Barangay Antipuluan, Narra, Palawan. Most wanted person (Rank No. 8, Municipal Level) Dennis Urbano Sumagaysay, 39 years old, resident of Brgy. Ipilan, Narra, Palawan was arrested for the crime of Anti-Cattle Rustling in Barangay Ipilan, Narra Wanted person Arniel Bagona Abadilla, 31 years old, single, resident of Barangay Poblacion, Dumaran, Palawan was arrested for the crime of Reckless Imprudence Resulting to Serious Physical Injuries, inBrgy. Poblacion, Dumaran, Palawan. Wanted person Dina Zabalo Mosquera, 60 y/o, married, a resident of Brgy. Bintuan, Coron, Palawan was arrested for the crime of Other Forms of Trespass (RPC ART. 281) in So. Malbato, Brgy Bintuan, Coron, Palawan Wanted person Earning Gunahan Agustin, 45 years old, married, resident of Barangay Taburi, Rizal, Palawan was arrested for the crime of Robbery with homicide, in Barangay Taburi, Rizal, Palawan. Wanted person Reynaldo Villegas Rin, 47 y/o, resident of Barangay Villa Paz, El Nido, Palawan was arrested for the crime of Statutory Rape, docketed under CC number 28386, no bail recommended and for Violation of Sec 10(a) RA 7610, in So. Lagpan, Bgy. New Ibajay, El Nido, Palawan. Most wanted person (Rank No. 8, Municipal Level) Erwin Gamal Rito, 27 years old, resident of Barangay Marangas, Bataraza, Palawan was arrested for Sexual Assault in Sitio Agro, Barangay Marangas, Bataraza, Palawan. Wanted person Marcial Lobo Manigos, 60 years old, resident of Barangay Pulariquen, Taytay, Palawan was arrested for the crime of Homicide (For Service of Sentence), in Brgy. Pulariquen, Taytay, Palawan. Wanted person Allan Bacones Cariño, 54 y/o, resident of Brgy. Bintuan Proper, Coron, Palawan was arrested for the crime of Direct Assault Upon a Person in Authority, in Brgy. Bintuan Proper, Coron, Palawan.A was arrested on September 4, 2022 at Wanted person Randy Gallimba Pasuelo, 46 years old, resident of Barangay Iraan, Rizal, Palawan was arrested for Violation of Chainsaw Act of 2002 (section 7 (4) of RA 9175), in Barangay Iraan, Rizal, Palawan. Wanted person Rainier Caman Dalmacio, 61 years old, resident of Brgy. Balaguen, Magsaysay, Palawan was arrested for Violation of RA 8550, in Brgy. San Carlos, Cuyo, Palawan. Wanted person Hanker Olitan Olediana, 32 years old, male, Filipino, married, a resident of Barangay Pularaquen, Taytay, Palawan was arrested for Violation of section 95 of RA 10654, in Brgy. Pularaquen, Taytay, Palawan. Wanted person Rico Macatangay Macatangay, 46 years old, resident of Brgy. Alfonso XIII, Quezon, Palawan was arrested for Violation of Section 27 of R.A. 9147(Wildlife Act) in Brgy. Alfonso XIII, Quezon, Palawan. Wanted person Joshua Butas Durega, 24 years old,a resident of Barangay Panlaitan, Busuanga, Palawan was arrested for the the crime of Theft, in Barangay Salvacion, Busuanga, Palawan A 16-year-old Child in conflict with the law, resident of Barangay Marangas, Bataraza, Palawan was arrested by for the crime of Robbery in Sitio Agro, Barangay Marangas, Bataraza, Palawan. Wanted person Brand Desig Palit, 21 years old, resident of Brgy. Pinaglabanan, Quezon, Palawan was arrested for Violation of Section 77 of PD. 705, as Amended in Sitio Ilian-I, Brgy. Pinaglabanan, Quezon, Palawan. Most wanted person (Rank No. 9 Municipal Level) Jomar Nadula Hassan, 33 years old, resident of So. Saipuddin, Barangay Marangas, Bataraza, Palawan was arrested for the crime of Attempted Murder,.Barangay Marangas, Bataraza, Palawan. Wanted person Jupiter Tiktikan Delos Reyes, 69 years old, resident of Brgy. Caruray, San Vicente, Palawan was arrested for the crime of Murder with the use of an illegally possessed firearm, Barangay Caruray, San Vicente, Palawan.

PPPO chief P/Col. Adonis Guzman lauded the PNP staff and municipal chiefs of police for their accomplishments.

- Advertisement -

“I laud all the staff and COP for the successful law enforcement operation. Let us remain committed to our sworn duties and responsibilities as an advocate of law and orde,” he said.

Earlier, the PPPO were able to arrest 10 most wanted persons and 32 other wanted persons during the first OTBT operation.

ADVERTISEMENT

#AHealingPlace – have your Pre-Employment Medical Exam and Annual Physical Exam at Adventist Hospital Palawan.

Call Us!

0966-442-9144

0915-788-8863

#AHealingPlace

#AdventistClinic

#AdventistHospitalPalawan

#AdventistDialysisCenterBrookesPoint

Home of Love, Joy and Happiness

About Post Author

Arphil Ballarta covers the police beat and other law enforcement agencies in the province. Her interest includes traveling and photography. See author's posts