Palawan PNP considers Magcamit murder-slay case as ‘solved’

Torre told Palawan News that after Mariano Quioyo surrendered on November 28 to the Special Investigation Task Force (SITG) Magcamit, they already consider the murder-slay of the lawyer as solved because charges have already been filed in the local court.

Palawan provincial police director P/Lt. Col. Nicolas Torre III considers the murder-slay of lawyer Eric Jay Magcamit as “solved” due to the voluntary surrender of the suspected mastermind in the case recently.

“Hindi closed, base sa uniformed crime reporting system ng PNP, solve siya dahil mayroong arrested suspect and case filed in court and the others are being handed,” Torre said.

Pero hindi ibig sabihin ay closed na. Hinahabol pa natin ang ibang mga suspects d’yan. May mga hinahabol pa tayong mga tao d’yan,” he added.

Quioyo was among nine other suspects (six John Does) implicated in the murder of Magcamit. The other suspects who had already been charged are P/SMSgt. Ariel Pareja and a certain Jazer del Rosario.

According to the police investigation, Quioyo was involved in a land dispute case with Magcamit’s client. Magcamit was shot dead along the national road in Narra municipality in southern Palawan.