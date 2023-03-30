The Palawan Provincial Police Office (PPPO) has committed to keeping the province safe and secure throughout the Lenten season and summer vacation.

According to PPPO spokesperson P/Maj. Ric Ramos, the entire police force in the province would be on high alert over the holidays, as mandated by the PNP headquarters’ Ligtas SumVac 2023 operating standards.

“We’re holding the ground, wala pong nakaalis o umaalis sa kanilang mga istasyon. Lahat ng 23 [municipal police stations] ay magbibigay ng kanilang tungkulin lalo’t higit sa pagseserbisyo,” he said.

Ramos said that police visibility will increase at sites of convergence, such as terminals since they anticipate a surge of local passengers to several municipalities during the long weekend.

Random checkpoints will also be conducted.

Road marshals have also been deployed to aid motorists.

He also stated that they have been working closely with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), barangays, and local governments to secure banks, money couriers, and other key sites.

Ramos advised the public to observe the Lenten season by praying and refraining from actions that would disrupt peace and order.

“Hindi ito panahon para mag inuman, hindi ito panahon para mag ingay. Ito ay panahon para magnilay-nilay,” he said.

“Pinag iingat po natin ang lahat dahil ayaw naman po natin na may masayang na buhay o buhay na nasa peligro,” he added.

