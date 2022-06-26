The low pressure area (LPA) that was last seen 100 kilometers east of Daet, Camarines Norte, caused the state weather bureau to issue a yellow heavy rainfall warning notice for Palawan, including Kalayaan town, and Occidental Mindoro shortly before 5 a.m. Monday.

This is based on recent radar trends, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

PAGASA warned residents to be cautious against flooding in low-lying locations and landslides in mountainous places.

A large portion of the country, including MIMAROPA, will continue to experience rainy weather conditions due to the LPA, said weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio, however, said that it continues to have a low chance of developing into a storm in the next 24-48 hours.

“Dahil sa LPA, malaking bahagi ng bansa ay inaasahan natin na may mga pag-ulan. Sa Luzon, ang Aurora, Isabela, Bicol region, Calabarzon, at MIMAROPA, dahil sa LPA, ay inaasahan po natin ang maulap na kalangitan na may kalat kalat na pag-ulan at thunderstorms,” he said.

Due to isolated thunderstorms, the rest of Luzon, including Metro Manila, will see partly overcast skies with a chance of rain in the afternoon and evening.

PN Staff

