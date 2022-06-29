The impact of the southwest monsoon rains is expected to cause serious flooding in low-lying areas and landslides in mountainous terrains in Palawan, according to the state weather bureau, which has issued a heavy rainfall warning for the entire province.

As of 5:20 p.m., Rainfall Advisory No. 2 from the Busuanga radar projected light to moderate rains with occasional heavy rains over Palawan within two to three hours.

The enhanced southwest monsoon will bring moderate to rough seas in 1.2 to 3.4 meters over the seaboards of northern Luzon and western seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon.

These conditions may be risky for those using small seacrafts.

- Advertisement -

Tropical Depression (TD) Caloy, on the other hand, remains far from the landmass and has no direct impact on the country, while the strengthened southwest monsoon will bring gusty conditions to parts of Luzon and Visayas.

Senior weather specialist Chris Perez said Wednesday that the tropical depression would leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) within the next 24 hours. Caloy was estimated to be 390 kilometers west of Iba, Zambales, and moving slowly north-northwest.

It has maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

“Bukod sa bagyong Caloy, ang pinag-ibayong habagat o southwest monsoon ay nakakaapekto sa ilang bahagi ng Luzon at Visayas, partikular sa mga lalawigan sa kanlurang bahagi nito,” he said.

“Walang inaasahan na direktang ulan na galing sa bagyong Caloy, bagkus sa pinag-ibayong habagat, mararanasan ang katamtaman hanggang sa malakas na pag-ulan sa Southern Luzon area, katulad ng Palawan,” he added.