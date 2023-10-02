The provincial government of Palawan will be conducting a special recruitment activity on October 3-4 for those who wish to work abroad as household service workers.

The special recruitment activity (SRA) is being organized by the provincial government under the leadership of Governor Dennis Socrates to provide opportunities for Palaweños to apply for legitimate job positions both within and outside the country. As a result, the Provincial Public Employment Service Office (PESO) continues to hold recruitment activities.

The SRA will take place at the Centennial Pavilion of the capitol from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The job positions in demand are household service workers (domestic helpers) for countries such as Jordan, Malaysia, Qatar, Cyprus, and Hong Kong through the Michaelangelo Manpower Exponent, Inc. agency.

For those interested in applying, please bring your resume/biodata with a 2×2 ID picture and other documents like a passport and relevant certificates on the mentioned dates.

For additional information, you can visit the Provincial PESO office located at RM 1A, GSO Building, Capitol Compound, Puerto Princesa City.