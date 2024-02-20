The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) MIMAROPA has recognized the Palawan Provincial Employment Service Office (PESO) as the Best PESO Manager Labor Market Information (LMI) implementer in the entire Mimaropa region.

Provincial PESO Officer-in-Charge, Orphy Ordinario, personally received the recognition plaque during the 2nd DOLE-PESO Year End Performance Assessment (YEPA) Awarding Night held at the Citystate Asturias Hotel in Puerto Princesa on February 14.

The Provincial Information Office said the recognition was awarded to the Provincial PESO for its active use of the system, which has significantly contributed to assisting Palaweños in their job searches, not only within the province but also nationally and internationally. This effort aligns with the priorities of Governor Dennis Socrates’ administration.

The office also received a Certificate of Commendation as a nominee for the Search for Regional Best PESO Manager Implementer (SPES, GIP) for the 2023 Program Implementation, as well as a Certificate of Appreciation for its invaluable support in utilizing the PESO Employment Information System (PEIS) in 2023.

Governor Dennis Socrates was also awarded a Certificate of Commendation by DOLE Mimaropa for his support in providing LMI in 2023, which Ordinario accepted on his behalf.

The event saw attendance from representatives of the DOLE Regional Office, led by Regional Director Naomi Lyn C. Abellana, as well as PESO Managers and staff from various provinces in the region.