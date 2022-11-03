Homegrown pawnshop and non-banking financial institution Palawan Pawnshop has qualified as a finalist in multiple categories of this year’s Marketing Excellence Awards (MEA), the award-giving body announced Wednesday, November 2.

Palawan Pawnshop’s “Kasambahay, Kasambuhay” project, an award search and selection advocacy that seeks to acknowledge the dedication and contribution of house helpers, was announced as a finalist in the Excellence in Communications/Public Relations, Corporate Social Responsibility, Customer Engagement, and Marketing to Specific Audiences categories of the award.

“There are 35 categories that the finalists are crossing swords for, with gold, silver, and bronze trophies to win. Each category has been meticulously planned to highlight an extraordinary aspect of the entries, and above all, the coveted title of “Marketer of the Year” will go to the best performing entrant across all categories,” the announcement reads.

“Beyond meeting performance metrics, the participants this year were able to drive value to their customers further by using the power of their brand to respond to customer issues and provide thought leadership through purposeful campaigns,” said Eastern Telecommunications Philippines marketing head and MEA Jury member Jed Estanislao.

In its second year, the MEA, according to its website, is “designed to recognize outstanding works in the Philippines marketing industry.”

The awarding ceremony will be held at the New Coast Hotel in Manila on December 1.

