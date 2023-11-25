A concerned citizen from Barangay Sicsican turned over an adult female Palawan pangolin, locally known as “balintong,” to the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) on Wednesday, November 23.

According to the PCSDS, the pangolin, weighing 5.25 kg, was found by Larry Dela Cruz in a canal in front of JS Wilcon Builders and Trading in the said barangay.

The Palawan pangolin, scientifically known as Manis culionensis, is classified as a “critically endangered species” under PCSD Resolution No. 15-521 and is listed under Appendix I of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

In response, the PCSDS is urging the public to report any wildlife species, whether flora or fauna, encountered accidentally or otherwise throughout Palawan. Reporting can be done through their hotline numbers: 0935-116-2336 (Globe/TM) and 0948-937-2200 (Smart/TNT).

The PCSDS is actively engaging with the community through various social media platforms, including Facebook (pcsd7611), Instagram (pcsd_ra7611), and X (@pcsds7611), to enhance public awareness and involvement in the protection of Palawan’s biodiversity.