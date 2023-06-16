Palawan’s local products shared the spotlight with other regional offerings in MIMAROPA at the prestigious ProPak Asia 2023 exhibition, held at BITEC in Bangkok from June 14-17.

The event, organized by Informa Markets in partnership with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Regional Operations Group, showcased Thailand’s latest advancements in food processing and packaging technology.

Palawan-based companies, such as Jao Surublien Pasalubong Center and Real’s Food Products, showcased their offerings, highlighting the region’s diverse and high-quality merchandise.

Additionally, companies from Marinduque and Occidental Mindoro had the opportunity to present their exceptional products to the Thai audience.

According to DTI MIMAROPA, a dedicated booth was set up within the exhibit hall specifically for showcasing OTOP Next Gen products from the region.

They also noted that the attendees were captivated by the distinct flavors and unique offerings, including Real’s Banana Crackers and Coconut Chips from Palawan.

The regional trade office maintained that the exhibit provided a remarkable opportunity for Palawan’s products to captivate and impress a global audience, further elevating the region’s reputation as a producer of exceptional merchandise.