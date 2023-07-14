The Emergency Operations Center (EOC) of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) has been placed on high alert due to the potential impact of Tropical Depression “Dodong” in the province.

The tropical depression has been observed in the Northwestern Cagayan area, resulting in rainfall in certain parts of Palawan.

According to data provided by the PDRRMC, continuous monitoring is being carried out by each Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO).

Rescue and medical vehicles are on standby, and responders have been notified. Prepositioned supplies in each municipality are also prepared in case residents, particularly those in evacuation centers, require assistance.

A “No Sailing Policy” is currently in effect in the municipalities of Busuanga, Coron, Culion, El Nido, Taytay, and Linapacan.

As of 3 p.m. on Friday, July 14, the Palawan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO), under the leadership of Jerry Alili, issued a situational report on the prevailing conditions in the province.

In the Calamianes area, weather conditions varied across different locations. Busuanga was characterized by cloudy weather, while Coron experienced light rainfall. Culion had rainy weather and was cloudy, whereas Linapacan also had rain but with lighter intensity.

Agutaya experienced sunny weather, while Araceli and Cagayancillo had cloudy conditions. Cuyo also experienced cloudy weather. Dumaran had fair weather conditions, while El Nido and Magsaysay received light rain. Kalayaan had a mix of clouds, light rain, and moderate winds. Roxas experienced scattered light rain, San Vicente had light rainfall, and Taytay encountered moderate to heavy rain.

In the southern part of Palawan, Aborlan, Balabac, and Bataraza had cloudy conditions. Brooke’s Point had cloudy weather with intermittent light to moderate rainfall. Narra was mostly cloudy with strong winds. Quezon experienced rain, and Rizal had light to moderate rainfall. Sofronio Española also faced rainy conditions.

The PDRRMO also provided an update, stating that two missing fishermen have been located and rescued from Imuruan Island. They have been safely returned to Barangay Alimanguan.

In Rizal town, fallen trees were reported in various areas, including Purok Base and Sitio Mallag in Brgy. Punta Baja, as well as Sitio Salongsong in Brgy. Iraan. Clearing operations were conducted to remove the trees from municipal roads.

Due to flooding, a total of 15 families from Brgy. Manlag and 19 families from Brgy. Corong-Corong in El Nido were evacuated from their residences.