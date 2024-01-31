Officials from the provincial government visited their technical vocational scholars at the Dualtech Training Center in Canlubang, Calamba City, Laguna, from January 25 to 27.

SPS Alay sa Kabataan Program Manager Ma. Victoria Baaco, accompanied by GAD Program Coordinator Raymundo Quicho, visited the scholars.

A total of 184 scholars from various municipalities in the province, pursuing electromechanics technology, were part of batches one to four enrolled in the two-year program at the training center, starting from November to December last year.

Palawan Governor Dennis Socrates expressed the administration’s dedication to supporting Palawan’s Out-of-School Youth (OSY) by launching the Technical Vocational Scholars program last year.

This initiative, along with the existing medical scholarship program, aims to provide educational opportunities for those unable to enroll in college.

According to the Provincial Information Office, the priority of the present administration is to assist the youth in obtaining education and training for future employment, contributing to their families and communities.

The scholars, elated by the visit from the Palawan Provincial Government, expressed gratitude for the care and support extended to them.

Witnessing the presence of the governor’s representatives, the scholars committed to redouble their efforts to complete their studies, knowing they had the backing of the provincial program.

During the visit, the group also held discussions with the leadership of the Dualtech Training Center and several companies slated to collaborate with the provincial government for in-plant training and future employment opportunities for the scholars.