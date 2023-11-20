Members of the Task Force Tabon Cave Inscription and Nomination from the Provincial Government of Palawan convened for a special meeting with National Museum Director General Jeremy Barns in Manila on November 14.

The Palawan government team, led by the Office of the Provincial Governor chief of staff Ceasar Sammy Magbanua, met with the National Museum official about matters concerning the ongoing coordination efforts of the task force regarding the nomination and inscription of the Tabon Cave Complex on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Barns expressed his commitment to the cause and is anticipated to visit Palawan before the year concludes.

During his visit, he is expected to engage in dialogue with officials of LGU Quezon and other stakeholders, emphasizing the collaborative efforts essential for the successful inscription of the Tabon Cave Complex.

Efforts to inscribe the Tabon Cave Complex, currently on the UNESCO World Heritage Site tentative list, kicked off early this year.

Upon inscription, the Tabon Cave Complex will be the 3rd UNESCO World Heritage Site in Palawan.