Members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan have expressed support for a call for an investigation by the House of Representatives regarding the latest problems that Palawan Electric Cooperative (Paleco) is facing, particularly the increase in power rates due to the Emergency Power Supply Agreement (EPSA) it entered into with independent power producer Delta P Inc.

Representatives Edgar Salvame (1st District), Jose Alvarez (2nd District), and Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, who is in charge of the 3rd District, filed House Resolution No. 1544 on January 15. It says that the Committee on Energy should look into issues of how much, how reliably, and how cheaply electricity is available in the province of Palawan so that there are fair energy rates, efficient power distribution, and a sustainable energy supply.

“With the increasing power rates, electric system reliability, and energization level in the province that greatly affect the lives of thousands of Palaweños, it is imperative to address the persistent power problems in the Province of Palawan,” the provincial board members said in their resolution.

They also said that power interruptions are still happening and that a local coalition of members, consumers, and owners of PALECO noticed that the company’s unreliable performance is caused by several things, including old, exposed distribution lines that are prone to short-circuiting, engineers, and linemen who aren’t trained well enough, and wages that are too high compared to other companies in the same field.

Board Member Ryan Maminta, who authored a resolution supporting the inquiry, said energy problems have been plaguing the province, and now, rising electricity rates are adding to the burden of member-consumer owners that need immediate attention.

“Given the present problems of Paleco and the emergency procurement, this is a timely intervention by the national government through our representatives in Congress,” Maminta said in a speech during their regular session on Tuesday, January 23.

“This is an urgent issue, so we issue and manifest our support because this will benefit the entirety of the franchise area of Paleco and the majority, if not all, of Palaweños,” he added.