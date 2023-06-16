The provincial government and various local government units in the province sought to address the concerns of local OFWs and explore initiatives to support them in a dialogue held at VJR Hall of the provincial capitol on Wednesday, June 14.

The dialogue focused on the guidelines pertaining to overseas employment and the range of services and programs offered by the government to assist and protect migrant workers.

The participating agencies, including the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), Provincial Government of Palawan, League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP), Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), Public Employment Service Office (PESO), and Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), joined forces to provide insights and guidance.

Head of the DFA Regional Consular Office in Puerto Princesa Carolina Constantino, emphasized the provincial government’s keen interest and commitment to supporting local OFWs in their pursuit of employment opportunities, whether within the country or overseas.

“We are joined by different agencies engaged in the delivery of services that could translate the aspirations of the people of Palawan as well as guide the path and prepare those who seek to work overseas,” Constantino stated.