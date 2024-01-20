The Provincial Nutrition Office (PNO) of Palawan’s health office recently spearheaded a four-day training program focused on addressing acute child malnutrition.

The Provincial Health Office (PHO) kung saan nakapailalim ang PNO ay ginawa ito noong January 15-18, 2024, at the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) Training Center in Rizal. The event was part of the Philippine Integrated Management of Acute Malnutrition (PIMAM) initiative.

Led by Provincial Nutrition Action Officer Rachel Paladan, in collaboration with the Rizal Municipal Health Office, the training brought together nurses, midwives, and Barangay Nutrition Scholars from the town of Rizal.

The program aimed to enhance participants’ skills in identifying, assessing, and intervening in cases of moderately acute malnutrition (MAM) and severely acute malnutrition (SAM) among children.

Key discussions included the various types of malnutrition, with a specific focus on MAM and SAM categories, and the appropriate interventions required for children within these categories. Additionally, the training emphasized the importance of active case finding for children aged 0-59 months suffering from SAM and MAM.

The initiative is a significant step towards empowering local health workers with the knowledge and skills necessary to tackle severe cases of malnutrition in children. It aligns with broader efforts to improve child health and nutrition across the province.