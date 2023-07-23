Palawan has been nominated “Most Desirable Island” in the Wanderlust Reader Travel Awards, which let magazine readers vote for their favorite travel-related experiences, destinations, lodgings, and services across a variety of categories.

Aside from the province, the Philippines has been nominated “Most Desirable Country,” while Cebu has been nominated “Most Desirable Region.”.

Department of Tourism (DOT) y Christina Garcia Frasco said in a statement Friday that apart from these three nominations, the Philippines is also eligible for voting in specific categories such as Adventure, Nature and Wildlife, Culture and Heritage, Gastronomy, and Sustainable Experience.

Expressing her delight, Frasco emphasized that these recognitions from esteemed institutions serve as a testament to the timeless beauty of the Philippines.

She said the UK’s longest-running travel magazine also acknowledged the relentless efforts of both the public and private sectors in the post-pandemic era, working diligently to elevate the country’s status as a global destination offering a diverse array of tourism experiences.

“These nominations, on top of the three million votes garnered for the three main categories which we have recently achieved, are affirmations that the world welcomes our reentrance of the Philippines on the strength of its multitude of reasons to love the Philippines,” she said.

“These recognitions are also a reflection of the relentless efforts made to open up the Philippines again to tourism and travel with a stronger focus on infrastructure, connectivity, digitalization, and enhanced overall tourism experience,” she added.

She further said that these accolades reflect the unwavering commitment to revitalize tourism and travel in the Philippines, with a particular focus on strengthening the foundation of the industry through improvements in infrastructure, connectivity, digitalization, and overall tourism experiences.

Celebrating its 22nd year, Wanderlust Travel Magazine continues its tradition of honoring excellence in the tourism industry across various categories. The judging panel consists of impartial experts, seasoned travelers, and avid readers of Wanderlust.

The much-anticipated award ceremony is scheduled on November 7, 2023, and will take place at the iconic British Museum, adding to the prestige of the event.

In the previous year, the renowned destination Palawan was recognized with the prestigious Gold Award in the “Most Desirable Island for the Rest of the World” category within the same nomination.

Voting is now open until October 18, 2023 — https://wanderlusttravelawards.com/.