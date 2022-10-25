Palawan News won this year’s Best in Environmental Reporting Award (Weekly Category) at the Philippine Press Institute’s (PPI) 2021 Civic Journalism Community Awards held Monday at the Century Park Hotel in Metro Manila.

The award was received by Redempto D. Anda, its editor-in-chief and publisher.

Palawan News was cited for its stories that were “written in clear and balanced fashion.”

“The stories provided valuable public service by helping readers understand and become aware not just of global environmental concerns but, more importantly, of local concerns as the publication put a lot of importance on grassroots reporting,” the PPI judges’ panel concluded.

Palawan News, owned by Oasis Media Group Corp., was previously cited as Best in Editorial during the prior year’s edition of the community awards.

The 2021 Civic Journalism Community Awards was held by the PPI with principal partner Nickel Asia Corporation (NAC), and supported by Hanns Seidel Foundation, International Labor Organization, San Miguel Corporation, Century Park Hotel, SM Investments, PLDT and Smart, International Containers Services, Inc., SM Supermalls, and PAGCOR.

