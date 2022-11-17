Palawan News was recently selected by tech giant Google to receive support under its innovation program News Equity Fund, a project that seeks to promote original journalism for underrepresented audiences around the world.

Google News Initiatives made the announcement Monday on its website https://newsinitiative.withgoogle.com/news-equity-fund/#selected-projects and in a congratulatory email message to Palawan News.

Palawan News was the only news organization selected from the Philippines and will be among the 450 news organizations in 45 countries that will receive support from the program.

Google described its program as “a global commitment to provide financial support and opportunities to news organizations that primarily serve underrepresented communities.”

“Our aim is to strengthen inclusion, further empower a diverse news ecosystem, and specifically support small and medium sized publishers creating original journalism for underrepresented audiences around the world,” the GNI Innovation Challenges Team stated.

