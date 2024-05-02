Palawan News is set to launch its newest public affairs program PN Conversations focusing on the topic of Constitutional Amendment.

As part of its commitment to fostering informed public discourse, Palawan News aims to facilitate an objective discussion that empowers the public to make informed decisions.

The inaugural PN Conversations will take place on May 7 at the Palawan State University Amphitheatre, featuring a panel of experts who will explore various aspects of constitutional amendment in the Philippines particularly the Resolution of Both Houses No. 7 that is currently being discussed in the legislative chambers.

Unlike a debate, the event will emphasize dialogue and objective analysis, allowing participants to gain insights from multiple perspectives without bias or partisanship.

Palawan News Editor in Chief and Publisher Dempto Anda emphasized the importance of approaching the subject matter objectively.

“As journalists, our role is to facilitate discussions that empower the public to make informed decisions. ‘PN Conversations’ is not about taking sides. It’s about providing a platform for a dialogue where the public can gain insights and form their own opinions,” he explained.

“Our aim is to ensure that the public emerges as the true winner by the end of the event, as they will be equipped with the knowledge needed to make informed decisions,” he stressed.

PN Conversations will feature video presentations, panel discussions, and interactive sessions, allowing participants to engage with experts, ask questions, and share their perspectives.

The live audience will also be given a chance to suggest topics that will be discussed in the succeeding episodes of the program.

PN Conversations is a by-invitation only event but will be accessible to the public via livestreaming on the Palawan News Facebook page.

Updates will also be posted on PSU’s student publication The Pioneer’s social media pages.

The event is co-presented by the Palawan State University – College of Arts and Humanities Communications Department and Extension Office, the Palawan National School, SM City Puerto Princesa and Infinite Media and Techmart Solutions.