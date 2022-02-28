We note that some readers have taken issue with our report on the coronation of Ms. Palawan Universe that came out recently, where the emergent winner, Luisa Gallardo of Araceli, was described in the report as “first ever” Ms. Palawan Universe titlist. We wish to clarify to our readers concerned over this issue that the use of the description “first ever” was based on the designation assigned by the organizer of the pageant itself, the Ms. Palawan Charities, Inc (MPCI). Readers who disagree with the information provided by the pageant organizers are kindly advised to take it up with the parties concerned.

The editors, Palawan News