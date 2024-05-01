Palawan News is set to launch an initiative aimed at fostering informed public discourse and community empowerment through a monthly event called ‘PN Conversations’.

Palawan News Publisher and Editor-in-Chief Dempto Anda explained that PN Conversations will serve as a platform for meaningful discussions on pressing issues affecting Palaweños and Filipinos in general, providing a space for dialogue, collaboration, and positive change.

PN Conversations will feature monthly public forums on a wide range of topics, including but not limited to governance, environmental sustainability, healthcare, education, and social justice. Each forum will bring together experts, stakeholders, and the public to engage in discussions, share insights, and explore potential solutions to the challenges facing Palawan and the Philippines.

“The launch of PN Conversations marks an important milestone for Palawan News and our commitment to serving as a catalyst for positive change,” Anda said.

“We believe that by providing a platform for informed dialogue and collaboration, we can empower individuals to address pressing issues and drive meaningful impact in our community,” he added.

As part of its collaborative approach, Palawan News has partnered with the Palawan State University College of Arts and Humanities Communications Department as part of its extension services.

The Palawan National School, SM City Puerto Princesa and Infinite Media and Techmart Solutions will also co-host the event, leveraging expertise, and maximizing the event’s outreach.

These partnerships will ensure the inclusivity, diversity, and relevance of discussions, reflecting the voices and perspectives of the community.

“SM City Puerto Princesa is one with Palawan News in fostering an empowered Palawan by providing relevant and factual information,” SM’s Public Relations Officer Aira Genesa Magdayao said.

Palawan News invites the public to join the inaugural PN Conversations forum on May 7, 9:00 a.m at the Palawan State University Amphitheater discussing the topic of Constitutional Amendment.