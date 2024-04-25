Palawan News’ managing editor, Celeste Anna Formoso, has been selected to take part in the pioneering three-week Friends, Allies, and Partners Program for Journalists, scheduled from April 20 to May 8 in the United States.

She is one of 10 journalists selected from other reputable news organizations in the Philippines to participate in the program.

Formoso, who has been with Palawan News since 2019 and has extensive experience covering topics such as the partnership between the Philippines and the United States, expressed her enthusiasm for this opportunity.

“Palawan News is thrilled to be a part of this program,” she said, emphasizing its importance for Palawan.

“This offers a chance to deepen our understanding of the Philippine-U.S. relationship and its implications for the Palawan community,” she noted

She emphasized the impact of studying the historical interactions and shared experiences between the two nations to comprehend how this international relationship impacts local realities.

“It’s a chance for us to reflect on how these connections have historically benefited Palawan and how they might continue to do so in the future,” Formoso added.

Participants in the program include Frances Mangosing of the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Iris Gonzales of The Philippine Star, Jervis Manahan of ABS-CBN News, Jomelle Garner of the Daily Tribune, Joyce Rocamora of the Philippine News Agency, Lucky Malicay of The Freeman, Martin Sadongdong of the Manila Bulletin, and Vinafel Pilapil of PTV Davao.

In the program, funded by the U.S. Embassy in the Philippines and facilitated by CRDF Global, they are anticipated to glean invaluable insights into the diverse and evolving nature of the U.S.-Philippine bilateral relationship.

During their reporting tour, they will visit Washington, D.C., New York, San Francisco, and Hawaii.