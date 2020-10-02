Palawan News announces new positions

Also designated to new positions were Celeste Anna Formoso as Managing Editor, and Romar Miranda of the Philippine Daily Inquirer as chief copy editor.

The management of Palawan News, the province’s leading news organization, announced Friday the appointment of veteran journalist Redempto D. Anda as publisher/editor-in-chief of the newspaper.

The paper’s management also designated the following key staff in their new positions: Christine Gapulao as head of PN Creatives Unit, Shoogar Santos as head of PN SocMed Unit, Genn Magdayao as chief of reporters, Frederick Kim Dagot as head of IT unit, Nel Licardo as head of advertising, and Mia Felipe-Almodal as head of administration department and Mike Mopal as head of circulation.