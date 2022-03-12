Palawan National School (PNS), the province’s largest secondary school, is set to hold limited face-to-face classes, after two years of both online and print modalities.

The school held a face-to-face simulation on March 11 in preparation for the limited in-person lessons that would be held if the Department of Education (DepEd) regional office assesses the situation and grants the institution the green light to reopen amid the pandemic.

According to Dr. Eduardo G. Santos, principal of PNS, the simulation will be a determining factor to the result of the regional office’s assessment next week.

“There is a simulation because we need to see the situation of the limited face-to-face so that we’ll be able to adjust for the opening of classes at sana ma-approve tayo,” he said.

Santos said it’s about time to let students go back to school and have optimum learning experience since teachers have also been complaining about how most students don’t participate as much in class discussions online and not everyone can effectively learn in the printed or modular set-up.

Grade 12 student John Ellior Reyes also shared how the two-year distant learning has been a burden for students like him who learn more when there is a student-instructor interaction rather that just relying on modules to grasp the lessons.

“Kung sa bahay lang ang hirap po kasing turuan ang sarili kaya sana magkaroon ng mas malinaw na matututunan ang mga kabataan ngayong mag face-to-face na. Kaya po ako naghanda talaga para dito, kinondisyon ko at pinalakas ang immune system para ready na sa face-to-face,” he expressed.

Reyes is a senior high school students who belongs to a section of the Technical-Vocational-Livelihood track that participated in the drill on Friday.

During the simulation, students, in full uniform, lined up at the main gate before heading to their classroom and computer laboratory and were subjected to minimum health and safety protocols.

These protocols included physical distancing, hand-washing, temperature check, filling out of health declaration and log-in forms.

The school administration of PNS is confident on its preparedness to reopen. According to the principal’s assessment, the special programs (STE, SPA, SPS, SPFL) in junior high school and selected STEM and TVL strands in senior high have qualified based on the guidelines given by the DepEd.

So far, the school has determined an estimate of 40 classrooms that would open upon approval by the region.

“Based on my assessment the special programs in Junior High along with STEM and TVL in SHS, okay na pwede na sila. The fact na almost 100% of our teachers and these students are already fully-vaccinated although di naman ito required ng DepEd guideline na ang students ay vaccinated as long as willing, it’s already a good way to start,” Santos elaborated.

Using their Safety School Assessment Tool (SSAT), DepEd MIMAROPA officials are set to visit schools in Puerto Princesa and Palawan divisions to conduct evaluation of the facilities, equipment, and other necessary considerations for a limited face-to-face. Approved schools will be announced during the regional office’s exit conference on March 16.