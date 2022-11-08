Global print and online travel guide publisher Fodor’s Travel has included Palawan on its “Go List” of sustainable destinations to visit in Asia for the year 2023.

Palawan was dubbed the “definition of eco-luxury” and one of the “most magical islands where underwater world meets lush jungles.”

According to Fodor’s Travel, Puerto Princesa, which is the capital of Palawan, was the first carbon-neutral city in Southeast Asia and is still one of the only few cities in the region to have achieved this status.

“Not only that, but it is, in fact, carbon-negative. Known as ‘The City in the Forest,’ Puerto Princesa is surrounded by dense trees, and much of it is solar-powered, including the world’s largest solar-powered off-grid shopping mall,” it said.

However, Fodor’s Travel said that the province’s best sights are found far from the capital city. Stunning coastlines, which are dotted with “dreamy powdery beaches, lagoons, and swathes of jungles”, can be found in its rural parts.

The travel guide publication said if there’s anything best about Palawan, it is its “underwater coral cities” that are home to an abundance of marine life and to some of the world’s best diving and snorkeling spots just below the water’s surface.

The 8.2 km (5.1 mi) UNESCO World Heritage Site Puerto Princesa Subterranean River, the longest navigable underground river on Earth, was also highlighted by Fodor’s Travel. It said that here, visitors are transported in paddle boats through a network of cathedral-like caves into the mountain’s interior.

Additionally, it advised visitors to visit Coron town, which was described as being “a ferry ride away” and having “some spectacular wreck dives.”

Other places it suggested to visit in Asia are Ayutthaya, Thailand; Madhya Pradesh, India; Bangladesh’s Mughal and British Raj-era architecture; Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; and Si Phan Don, Laos.

Fodor’s Travel also published the “No List,” which highlights destinations to reconsider visiting in 2023, divided into three categories: natural attractions that could use a break to heal and rejuvenate; cultural hotspots that are plagued by overcrowding and resource depletion; and locations around the world that are directly and dramatically impacted by water crises.

These are France’s Cliffs and Calanques; Lake Tahoe in California; Antarctica; Venice and Amalfi Coast; Cornwall, England; Amsterdam; Maya Bay, Phi Phi Leh, and Koh Ta Island, in Thailand; Maui; along with the Southern European Watershed, where climate change has resulted in low water levels affecting Malaga and Greece; and the American West, where years of drought have brought down water reservoirs affecting Arizona, Nevada, California, Utah.

