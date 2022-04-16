The Palawan Sound Organization (PSO) is holding a free concert on Sunday, April 17, to celebrate its 3rd founding anniversary.

With the theme “Bangon Musikeron Palaweño,” more than 20 local acts from Puerto Princesa will be performing at the City Baywalk from 3 PM to 10 PM.

“We have 27 local bands from Puerto Princesa, comprised of youths and seniors [in the music industry]. We also have solo artists also from Puerto Princesa,” PSO spokesperson Mafe Cilindro told Palawan News.

Among the performers are Kwelyo, Ocean City, Lagundi, Anyhow, and Raptured Faith, according to an official poster. During the event, there will also be games, raffle draws, and prizes. Several local musicians will also receive awards for their contributions to the local music community.

“Darating din ang mga musicians na natatawag nating haligi ng local music industry. Tatanggap sila ng mga awards. Ilan sa mga ito ay sina Nonoy Lanzanas, Bimbo Fernandez, and Peter Jones,” Cilindro said.

“Ito ay free concert, open ito sa lahat at mayroon kaming raffle at games. Inaanyayahan namin ang lahat na manood, makisaya, at makikanta kasama namin,” she added.

The event will also be live-streamed on the PSO’s official Facebook page.