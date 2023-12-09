An alliance comprising various sectors from Palawan left Saturday morning to join the civilian Christmas convoy to the West Philippine Sea on December 10.

This convoy, organized by Manila-based groups, will see the participation of the Palawan Patriots for Peace and Progress (P4) led by convenor Joaquin Ortega, son of the late Dr. Gerry Ortega.

P4, although an informal group, is actively involved in this initiative. The members, hailing from the 3rd District of Palawan, are united in their commitment to promoting peace, development, and the well-being of both the local community and the nation, especially in matters concerning the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

Ortega emphasizes that the group’s participation in the convoy aims to enhance the Palaweños’ understanding of the West Philippine Sea, a region also claimed by China. The initiative seeks to engage them in safeguarding the Philippines’ rights within its exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

“Upholding of the Philippines’ interests in the West Philippine Sea and the need to inform and unite Palaweños in safeguarding and exercising our sovereign rights over the WPS and our exclusive economic zone [is among our concerns],” he said.

Recognizing the critical importance of the WPS, Ortega’s group, along with other civic organizations in Palawan that align with their perspective on the WPS issue, have joined forces for this event, coordinated by the Atin Ito coalition.

P4 includes a range of organizations such as Ahon Palaweño, Chef Aiza’s Community Kitchen, the Environmental Legal Assistance Center (ELAC), Palawenyo Savers Club, Pioneer Publication of Palawan State University, and Saguda Palawan.

Support from House Speaker Martin Romualdez, the caretaker of Palawan’s 3rd District, has been instrumental in facilitating the group’s involvement in the convoy.

Currently, the alliance members, accompanied by local journalists, are en route from Puerto Princesa City to El Nido, northern Palawan. This movement is part of their plan to meet up with other participants from Manila on December 9, ahead of the convoy’s departure the following day.