The recent PAHAYAG 2023 Second Quarter Survey has unveiled the top travel destinations preferred by Filipinos.

The study offers valuable insights into the travel preferences of Filipinos and emphasizes the diverse choices among different regions of the country.

According to the survey, Palawan emerged as the most favored travel destination, with an impressive 23% of respondents expressing their desire to visit the province.

Renowned for its stunning beaches, crystal-clear waters, and rich marine biodiversity, Palawan has captured the hearts of many Filipinos.

Securing the second position is Baguio City, known as the Summer Capital of the Philippines, with 16% of respondents selecting it as their preferred destination. Famous for its cool climate, scenic landscapes, and vibrant culture, Baguio City continues to attract travelers seeking a unique experience.

Cebu and Siargao claimed the third and fourth spots, respectively, with 9% of respondents choosing Cebu and 9% opting for Siargao. Notably, Cebu stood out as the preferred destination among Visayans, with a significant 21% of respondents from the region expressing their interest in visiting the province. Siargao, on the other hand, captivated the attention of Mindanaoans, with 13% of respondents from the region selecting it as their preferred destination.

Aklan, home to the renowned Boracay Island, garnered 8% of the respondents’ preference. The stunning beaches and vibrant nightlife of Boracay continue to attract visitors from around the world. Batanes, with its picturesque landscapes and unique culture, secured 6% of the respondents’ preference, particularly favored by residents of North-Central Luzon, with a significant 10% expressing their desire to visit.

Bohol and Davao concluded the list, with 4% and 3% of respondents selecting them, respectively. Davao, popular for its natural wonders and vibrant city life, resonated well with Mindanaoans, with 10% of respondents from the region showing interest in exploring the province.

The survey results highlight the diverse preferences and interests of Filipinos when it comes to travel destinations. The enchanting beauty of Palawan, the charm of Baguio City, and the cultural experiences offered by Cebu, Siargao, Aklan, Batanes, Bohol, and Davao have all contributed to their popularity among travelers.

The Department of Tourism (DOT) of the Philippines has reaffirmed its commitment to showcasing the unparalleled beauty and attractions of the country with the launch of its new tagline, “LOVE the Philippines.” This new tagline encapsulates the spirit of appreciation and admiration for the diverse landscapes, rich culture, and warm hospitality that the Philippines has to offer.

The PAHAYAG 2023 Second Quarter Survey (PQ2) is an independent and non-commissioned survey conducted by PUBLiCUS Asia Inc. between 7-12 June 2023. It is a nationwide purposive survey with 1,500 respondents randomly drawn from a market research panel of over 200,000 Filipinos maintained by PureSpectrum, a US-based panel marketplace with a multinational presence with respondents, and distributed across five geographical areas: National Capital Region (NCR), North Central Luzon (NCL), South Luzon (SL), Visayas (Vis), and Mindanao (Min). Only registered Filipino voters were included in the sample, ensuring that the results accurately represent the sentiments of the voting population.