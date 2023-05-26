Palawan Mine Rehabilitation Fund Committees (MRFCs) and Multipartite Monitoring Teams (MMTs) drew inspiration from the Social Development and Management Programs (SDMPs) implemented by mining companies in Surigao after they conducted a cross mine visit in the Municipality of Claver, Surigao del Norte on May 16 to 20.

According to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources – Mines and Geosciences Bureau (DENR-MGB), the primary objective of this initiative was to learn and adopt the best practices in environmental management and SDMPs from the host companies operating.

Welcoming the MIMAROPA delegation, led by MGB MIMAROPA Regional Director Glenn Marcelo C. Noble, were Caraga Regional Director Larry M. Heradez, Claver Mayor Georgia D. Gokiangkee, and other local government officials.

Officials from the DENR-MGB stressed the importance of a collaborative approach involving various sectors to ensure the protection of the environment and the sustainable development of mining communities.

They also acknowledged the significance of activities like the cross mine visit in promoting the sharing and adoption of best practices among MRFC and MMT members involved in mining operations or monitoring activities.

The participating MRFC and MMT members had the opportunity to explore the mines and mineral processing companies, including Platinum Group Metals Corporation, Taganito HPAL Nickel Corporation, and Taganito Mining Corporation. They examined the structures and facilities of these companies, as well as the communities benefiting from their SDMPs.

