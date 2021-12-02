Mining and mineral processing firms in Palawan were hailed winners of the 2021 Presidential Mineral Industry Environmental Award (PMIEA), Best Mining Forest Contest, and Safest Mines Awards for their environmentally and socially responsible operations.

Berong Nickel Corporation (BNC) and Coral Bay Nickel Corporation (CBNC) won the coveted 2021 PMIEA in the Surface Mining Operation and Mineral Processing Operation categories, respectively, according to a statement released Wednesday by the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) in the MIMAROPA Region.

The MGB’s regional office said the awards, conferred during the November 26 hybrid awarding ceremony, are in recognition of the initiatives and exemplary achievements in terms of safety and health, environmental management, reforestation, and social development and management of mining contractors, permittees, and permit holders actively involved in mineral exploration, quarry operation, surface mining operation, underground mining operation, and mineral processing in the country.

Meanwhile, Rio Tuba Nickel Mining Corporation (RTNMC)-Nickel Project (Surface Mining Operation Category) and Graymont (Philippines), Inc. (GPI) (Mineral Processing Category) received the 2021 PMIEA Selection Committee (PMIEASC) Platinum Achievement Award.

- Advertisement -

RTNMC’s Gotok Limestone Project was also awarded the 2021 PMIEASC Titanium Achievement Award for the Quarry Operation Category.

CBNC and GPI placed second and third runners-up, respectively, for the 2021 Best Mining Forest under the Mineral Processing Plant Category.

Lastly, BNC was declared as the runner-up (Surface Mining Category), while CBNC (Mineral Processing – Extraction Plant Category) and GPI (Mineral Processing – Calcining Plant Category) were named as winners of the 2021 Safest Mines Awards.

To continue its mandated function pursuant to Executive Order No. 399, series of 1997 which establishes the PMIEA, the PMIEASC together with its Technical Working Group conducted an offsite validation to evaluate the Safety and Health, Environment, and Social Development and Management performance of the mining contractors, permit holders, and permittees for the July 2020 – June 2021 coverage period.

The PMIEASC is co-chaired by the Secretary of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources and the President of Chamber of Mines of the Philippines; with members including the Secretaries of the Department of Trade and Industry, Department of Science and Technology, Department of the Interior and Local Government, and Department of Health; and heads of the Philippine Mine Safety and Environment Association, and Philippine Mining and Exploration Association.