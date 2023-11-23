A local and regional delegation led by Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) Executive Director Atty. Teodoro Jose Matta is attending a 5-day benchmarking training program scheduled for November 22–26 and being held at the One Tree Island (OTI) Research Station in Queensland, Australia.

OTI, located on the Southern Great Barrier Reef in Gladstone, Queensland, Australia, is a protected coastal research facility affiliated with the University of Sydney.

According to the PCSDS, aside from the state-of-the-art facilities and well-mobilized equipment, OTI has a rich history of providing high-quality training to students and researchers. Its geographical and coastal features closely resemble those of the Philippine coastlines, making it an ideal location for this training initiative.

The activities on the island include hands-on training sessions on the utilization and collection of coastal and nearshore field observations using various oceanographic and coastal monitoring instruments, such as pressure transducers, current meters, and other survey equipment for marine water quality, organic loadings, and harmful algal bloom monitoring.

Following the training in Australia, additional field and analytical training will be conducted back in the Philippines.

This program supports the utilization of new instruments, focusing on data collection and processing.

The field observation training is a vital component of the Marine Resources Initiative (MRI)—Marine Spatial Mapping Project, a collaborative effort between the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development, Geoscience Australia, and the University of Sydney.

Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) is providing funding for the initiative.