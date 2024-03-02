Palawan Medical City celebrated its inaugural external collaboration on Sunday, establishing outpatient services in partnership with Sinag Psychological Services.

This alliance brings together licensed medical and mental health practitioners under one roof, as Sinag inaugurated its new physical clinic in Barangay San Pedro.

The partnership agreement was signed on February 25 by Almira Loren Cabacang, RPM Clinic Administrator; Twinkle Mary Duran, PR/Marketing Coordinator for the Palawan Medical City Admin; along with the three founders of Sinag: Dr. Rhalf Jayson Guanco, Enola Gay Pedernal, and Harrian Moronio.

Due to their proximity to the Palawan Medical City in Eastville, Sinag will serve as the primary clinic for referring all outpatient clients in need of mental health services and related medical evaluations.

“Gusto naming mag-provide ng convenience and quality of service sa mga clients (…) yung hindi nagmamadali. Nung nakita namin yung Sinag, isang firm siya ng mga psychologist at psychometricians, napansin namin na mas convenient ito para sa mga client namin na aplikante ng trabaho,” said Cabacang.

Sinag Psychological Services was initially established in 2021 via a Facebook page, led by three mental health practitioners. They commenced their services as an online mental health platform, conducting their initial sessions through Zoom meetings.

Moronio recalled their surprise at the sheer number of individuals who sought out their mental health services. Consequently, Sinag conducted its initial face-to-face sessions in a study hub.

Soon after, Sinag’s services attracted clients from across Palawan, including those seeking psychological evaluations for legal cases. This prompted them to lease a physical space on Rizal Avenue, previously occupied by a travel agency.

Upon the recommendation of Palawan Medical City, they established their private office in San Pedro.

“Last year pa kami at nagko-connect, at nag-suggest na magpatayo na lang ng malapit dito sa San Pedro. Maganda din yung space, at tuwang-tuwa din yung [Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office] kasi may parking space na sila,” Pedernal said.

Through word-of-mouth, Sinag’s mental health services became known to Palawan Medical City’s Administrative Office through Duran last year, as their clients in Eastville would frequently recommend Sinag’s services to each other.

“One time, may mga clients kami na naghahabol sila ng evaluation, tapos itong isa naming patient [nagsabi] na ‘Yung doctor na ‘yan, puno na kaya doon tayo sa may Sinag.’ Hanggang sa nangyari na kapag may patient kami na need ng psychological assessment kami na ang magsasabi na pumunta sila sa Rizal Avenue,” Duran said, noting the initial confusion of their clients who had traveled to Dacanay Road in San Pedro, when Sinag’s previous clinic was located in a different Dacanay Road, behind Pagetek by Rizal Avenue.

“Kaya nag-come up na lang po kami ng partnership kasi mas convenient para sa mga clients and patients namin Kasi kay Palawan Medical City, once na pumunta ka sa amin mine-make sure po namin na [the clients] are in good hands, and mine-make sure po namin na good ang services,” Duran added,

Since both Sinag and Palawan Medical City were already operating in an informal partnership, they decided to formalize it with a MOA signing on Sinag’s third year anniversary.

A shining advocacy

Sinag Psychological Services currently employs 10 staff members, consisting of registered partner psychometricians and psychologists who specialize in assessment, evaluation, and consultation for clients referred to them by Palawan Medical City, MSWDs, and Private Clients.

While their outpatient partnership primarily focuses on clients seeking psychological evaluations as a requirement for employment and other legal services, Sinag’s primary advocacy lies in cases of violence against women and children.

Pedernal noted that while the majority of their paying clients sought family therapy and evaluations for adoption or guardianship cases, they also deal with cases of domestic abuse and violence. These cases legally necessitated the intervention of a mental health practitioner in order to proceed.

“May mga cases na tayo for work at sa mga agencies, pero yung mga VAWC cases, lalo na yung pinaka-indigent, di na kami nag-i-increase ng price. Kasi according to the MSWDO, may certain price lang ang ceiling na pwedeng ibigay sa kanila for financial aid, kaya pag sumobra doon sila na ang gagastos,” Pedernal said.

She added that Sinag provided most of these pro bono services during the pandemic, as court appearances were online and didn’t require them to travel to municipalities to testify. However, they are currently working on signing agreements with other MSWDOs in municipalities to assist these indigents.

While Sinag operated strictly through appointments, they previously received many walk-in clients referred to them online or by their past clients.

Presently, they refer these mostly indigent clients to the Philippine Mental Health Association (PMHA) office and other public health services where they can have their mental health service fees waived or provided for free, since the Sinag staff also volunteer at the PMHA alongside their private practice.

Guanco mentioned that before the pandemic, the professional field of psychology in Palawan and Puerto Princesa City was primarily composed of private practitioners who would occasionally volunteer at the Ospital ng Palawan, which remains the only government-subsidized mental health service available in the entire island.

“We came up with Sinag because we wanted to instill healing to those people. The access to mental health [services] here is limited in Palawan. Yung iba hirap na pumunta dito [sa siyudad]. At yung iba na may kaya, sila, they will travel to Manila pa. Why don’t we make it accessible here in Palawan, at makaabot tayo sa mga munisipyo?” he said.

Duran highlighted this part of their memorandum of agreement (MOA), because even though Palawan Medical City has Psychiatrist/s for their outpatient services, most cases who approach their office required psychological, not psychiatric evaluations.

This often required psychologists to be flown in from Manila at the client’s expense, or alternatively, have the necessary documents sent to clinics in Manila, which could also take weeks to return.

Privately practicing mental health practitioners were common in Puerto Princesa and could be found in health institutions, but only Sinag has a certified team of practitioners with a separate physical office.

Their new clinic is situated in Mariner’s Plaza 2 on Peneyra Road, Brgy. San Pedro. Sinag’s new office is easily identifiable by their logo, featuring a yellow-orange sun encircled by teal, chosen for their bright and soothing colors representing the firm’s commitment to optimal healing and recovery.

“We want to erase the stigma associated with mental health here in Palawan. Our services are meant to mend and heal by giving quality help, and we want our clients to associate happiness and wellness with Sinag,” Guanco said.

Palawan Medical City operates from 8 AM – 5 PM, Monday through Saturday. For questions about their services or need information about their physicians’ clinic schedules, please feel free to contact their Help Desk at +63 905 836 6830, or you can reach them by their email at

salesandmarketing@palawanmedicalcity.com.

Moreover, Sinag Psychological Services is available from 9 AM to 5 PM from Mondays to Fridays, with Saturday and Sunday strictly for appointments from other clients. For those interested in their services, Sinag’s Globe number can be reached at 0916-293-1935, and their e-mail at sinagpsychservices@gmail.com.