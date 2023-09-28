The Energy Regulatory Commission has prompted the Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO) to terminate its long-term power supply agreement with Delta P by next month, potentially creating a critical gap of some 20 MW in the Palawan grid.

The ERC order sent on September 21 was in compliance with a Supreme Court ruling issued way back in 2016, nullifying the Commission’s decision to allow power service providers like PALECO to accept Swiss challenge bids from power generation companies instead of holding competitive bidding in awarding supply contracts.

The SC ruling implies the immediate termination of some 90 power supply agreements (PSA) nationwide, including that of PALECO’s contract with Delta P.

PALECO announced in a press conference on Tuesday, September 26, that they will be holding a bidding for an emergency 20-megawatt (MW) contract to fill the supply gap in the Palawan grid on October 21, so as to avoid rotational blackouts.

Engr. Rogelio Baylon, corporate planning department manager of the power cooperative, stated that Delta P will cease to provide power by October 21, but added they will still try to appeal the ERC order.

In 2015, the Department of Energy (DOE) released a Memorandum Circular requiring that all PSAs should undergo a Competitive Selection Process (CSP) so as to open the trade to more generating companies, so as to lower the cost of electricity pushed onto consumers.

The Circular took effect in April 2016, which meant that all proceeding PSAs should undergo CSP. The ERC, however, noting that there was a backlog of pending PSAs, pushed a resolution that extended the effectivity date set by the DOE, in order to allow power companies to enter into agreements without going through a CSP.

In a 2016 decision, the Supreme Court ruled that the ERC did not have the power to issue such regulation, and thus, all PSAs that were approved by the ERC was to be terminated immediately.

PALECO has a 15-year contract with Delta P that began in 2014, to supply 20 MW of power into the Palawan grid for 15 years. Delta P was selected in a Swiss challenge method.

PALECO General Manager Engr. Rez Contrivida noted that they, along with Delta P, will be filing a joint motion for reconsideration. Concurrently, they are actively searching for another long-term supplier to guarantee an uninterrupted power supply in the coming year.

Contrivida noted that before the ruling, PALECO was already covering measures for the power supply, as the contract for PPGI, one of the main providers for PALECO’s grid, was set to expire this year.

“Di po yan inaasahan ng PALECO. Yung PPGI pa expire na yan, may kontrata na with SIPCOR. Si Delta P bago pa lang yung ruling,” Contrivida said.

In January this year PALECO signed a PSA with SI Power Corporation (SIPCOR) for 20 MW as a preventive measure.

Aside from Delta P, PALECO is powered by two other suppliers, namely DMCI Power Incorporated which supplies 35 MW of power to the Palawan grid; and PPGI, which supplies 13 MW.

However, Contrivida noted that the emergency PSA they will enter will no longer be subsidized by the government, a scenario which he said could push up local electricity pricing from 11 pesos per kilowatt to P 14-15/kw.

Technical Services Department Manager Engr. Ricardo Adajao noted that the weather is also a critical factor in next year’s predicted power usage. While the total for the third quarter is at 53 MW, PALECO predicted that if cooler weather continued, leading to less use of appliances and a predicted total of 61.96 MW usage by December.

“Kung paulan-ulan pa din, di tataas [ang power quota] ng 54 or 55 MW. Meron pa tayong reserve kasi baka bukas umandar na ito. (…) Anyway si DMCI naman meron pa yan silang extra capacity na 15MW, idedeploy sa January,” Adajao said.

Adajao also noted that high demand would be around the months of April-August.