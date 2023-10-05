(WARNING: This story features a banner photograph that may contain distressing content. Readers are advised to proceed with care.)

The Palawan provincial government, in collaboration with the local government of Brooke’s Point, organized various activities to observe World Rabies Day 2023 on September 28.

The celebration began with a motorcade participated in by personnel from The Provincial Veterinary Office (ProVet), The Office of Municipal Agriculture, Barangay Veterinary Aides, and the Philippine National Police (PNP).

A short program took place where Town Mayor Cesareo Benedito thanked the Provincial Government for conducting the event in Brooke’s Point.

Students from Brooke’s Point National High School and The Sacred Heart of Jesus High School joined various contests, including the On-the-Spot Slogan Making Contest and Poster Making Contest, with the aim of educating students about the significance of the celebration.

As part of the Animal Population Control program by ProVet, 73 dogs and cats underwent neutering procedures, including 53 males castrated and 20 females spayed on September 26th and 27th.

The goal of these procedures is to help reduce the number of stray dogs and cats on the streets that could potentially carry rabies, contributing to the eradication of the disease in the province.

According to ProVet chief Dr. Darius P. Mangcucang, the annual World Rabies Day celebration aims to raise awareness among citizens about rabies, a highly dangerous disease for both humans and animals.

“Ang World Rabies Day ay isinasagawa taun-taon para mapaalala sa lahat na ang rabies ay nananatiling banta sa buhay ng mga tao. Ito ay malaking problema hindi lamang sa bansa natin, ngunit sa buong mundo. Kailangan natin magkaisa sa pagsugpo ng sakit na rabies, kasama ang gobyerno, paaralan, at ang mga mamamayan,” said Mangcucang.

Eleven municipalities in Palawan remain rabies-free, including Coron, Busuanga, Culion, Linapacan, Cuyo, Magsaysay, Balabac, Kalayaan, Araceli, Agutaya, and Cagayancillo.