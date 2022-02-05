The province of Palawan has made it to the Big 7 Travel’s list of 15 Best Honeymoon Destinations for 2022 in the world because it feels “untouched, with white sandy beaches and tropical jungle”.

Big 7 Travel, one of Big 7 Media’s content channels that recommends the greatest places across the world to travel-obsessed audiences, particularly identified El Nido’s cluster of scenic islands, including the famous Secret Lagoon, as a must-see for couples on their honeymoon.

In describing the municipality, it said travelers may swim through a hole in the limestone rocks to visit a quiet spot in El Nido with crystal blue water and a smooth beach.

“El Nido is a cluster of 45 islands just off the tip of Palawan that you can explore, too. It’s famous for the Secret Lagoon,” Big 7 Travel said.

“You can enjoy couples’ massages on the beach, eat fresh seafood and soak up that romantic island vibe,” it added.

New England in the United States of America is at the top of Big 7 Travel’s 15 Best Honeymoon Destinations for 2022, which honeymooners may enjoy “whether it’s peak summer or fall when the leaves start turning golden-red.”

“From road trips in Maine to lobster rolls in Boston, you’ll have the honeymoon of your dreams traveling around New England,” it said, adding they can also “hit the beaches at Cape Cod, or slow down the pace in Berkshire Country’s Great Barrington that is popular for being one of the country’s most charming small towns”.

Big 7 Travel also urged newlywed couples to travel to Greece, a country steeped in mythology, because of its undeniably enchanting overlooking sites that feature black cliffs and white sand.

Others on the list are the insular autonomous region of Zanzibar of Tanzania, Maldives in the southwest of Sri Lanka in the Indian Ocean, Antigua in the Caribbean Sea, South Africa for clifftop views, The Aran Islands in Ireland, Maui in Hawaii, Florence in Italy, The Isles of Scilly in Cornwall in England, Palma de Mallorca in Spain, street food and Mayan ruins in Mexico, Dalmatian Coast in Croatia, and Tobago in the Caribbean.