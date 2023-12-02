The office of the Department of Information and Communications Technology in Palawan reported Friday that civil services such as applying for business permits and job seeking online are already operational in 15 municipalities across the province, with the use of electronic transactions providing faster and more accessible processing.

Ricardo Arzaga, information systems analyst for DICT Palawan said that the Integrated Business Permit and Licensing System (iBPLS), also known as the e-LGU system, was already operational in 15 municipalities by the end of 2023.

These e-LGU municipalities serviced by the DICT included Coron, Culion, Busuanga, El Nido, San Vicente, Roxas, Aborlan, Rizal, Quezon, Narra, Bataraza, Brooke’s Point, Cagayancillo, and the Kalayaan Island Group.

“Ang [Puerto Princesa] city kasi meron silang sariling system. Sang-ayon sa RA 11032, kailangan mag streamline or isang system lang ang LGU. Once na may system na, katulad sa kanila, sila na ang bahala kung gusto nilang lumipat o mag-migrate sa system na ino-offer ng DICT,” Arzaga said.

Arzaga praised the province for being highly cooperative in adopting the e-LGU system, which minimizes physical transactions such as applying for business and licensing permits online, which fell under RA 11032 or the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act of 2018.

Arzaga noted that eight other LGUs, including Cuyo, Magsaysay, Agutaya, Araceli, Linapacan, Dumaran, Balabac, and Sofronio Española already requested to coordinate with the DICT to implement the same system. Operations were halted for this year as the existing e-LGUs were undergoing an upgrade.

Arzaga said that under the e-LGU system, the electronic official receipts and business permits that were transacted were already verified and could be presented simply by printing the said documents.

He pointed out that aside from the digital signature of the government officials having been affixed to the documents, these electronic business permits had a unique QR code containing all the details of the applicants- including the expiration dates of permits- that officials can then verify.

“Sa iBPLS kasi, one time submission na lang para mabilis. Once naka-apply online, may tax payment of order, pwede na rin ma-integrate ang online payment basta maisaayos muna ang system at magamit nila ng maayos,” Arzaga said.

He noted that they wanted to integrate the application for the barangay clearance online as well, since it would prove to be easily accessible for those who were not currently in their hometowns. Arzaga said that the process would be slow as the digitalization of these documents would take care and time.

The implementation of the e-LGU system is in line with the DICT Palawan’s Digital Jobs Philippines program, which aimed to have 10,000 ICT jobs in Puerto Princesa City by 2025 to maintain the city’s standing as one of the top digital cities in the world.