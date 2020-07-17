Palawan LGUs reminded to enact ordinances protecting COVID-19 patients and health workers

A resolution authored by Board Member Cherry Pie Acosta pointed out that since the passage of the provincial ordinance, none of the municipalities have passed their own measures or adopted the same.

The provincial government has called upon municipalities to enact local ordinances adopting the provincial ordinance it approved in April seeking to protect health workers and frontliners from discrimination and acts of violence.

A resolution authored by Board Member Cherry Pie Acosta pointed out that since the passage of the provincial ordinance, none of the municipalities have passed their own measures or adopted the same.

She pointed out that the MIMAROPA Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF), through DILG MIMAROPA regional director Wilhelm Suyko, has asked the provincial government to encourage the LGUs to pass their respective measures.

“In-endorse lang sa amin ang request ni Assistant Provincial Administrator na si Rodolfo Palanca. Nagsulat siya sa amin na may request ang MIMAROPA Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF), through DILG MIMAROPA regional director Wilhelm Suyko, na ine-encourage ang mga LGUs na magpasa ng mga ordinansa laban sa diskriminasyon ng mga suspect, probable, and COVID-19 patients,” Acosta told Palawan News on Thursday.

“Marahil ay ang mga LGUs ay hindi pa nakakapag-draft at adapt ng kanilang mga anti-discrimination ordinance,” she added.

Puerto Princesa City, for its part, this week approved an anti-discrimination ordinance, with penalties ranging from P2000 to P5000 per violation. The town of Rizal is also preparing its own ordinance.

