Palawan LGUs called to review existing ecological waste management plans

The provincial board is looking to review the compliance of Palawan municipalities on Republic Act 9003 or the Ecological Waste Management Act of 2000 to establish their own Local Solid Waste Management Board (LSWMB).

The body passed a resolution Tuesday urging municipalities to submit an assessment of their respective ecological solid waste management (ESWM) plans for review in aid of local legislation.

“There is a need to revisit these ESWM plans to celebrate the wins of each community in managing its waste, identify the challenges that hinder full implementation, evaluate the status quo, and find other means to bridge the challenges being faced by present waste managers,” Board Member Angela Sabando, who authored the approved resolution, said.

She added that the request is also for monitoring purposes of the provincial board if policies or local ordinances in waste management are being implemented.

She said that almost all municipalities in Palawan have their respective ESWM plans and are mandated by Republic Act 9003 to implement them responsibly.

